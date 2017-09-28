Firefighters Are Called Back For Fire At Their Own Station

Firefighters in Portland, Maine, responded to a dryer fire when a report came in of smoke at their station. They'd been cooking dinner when they got called away — somebody left the stove on.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Firefighters at North Deering Station in Portland, Maine, were out responding to a dryer fire when a report came in of smoke back at their own station. They'd been cooking dinner when they got called away, and somebody left the stove on. Several fire trucks responded. Firefighters are human, says Chief David Jackson, this could happen to anyone. Which reminds me to just go check that bagel I've got toasting. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.