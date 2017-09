Puerto Rico Struggling With Many Issues After Hurricane Maria Puerto Ricans say their island remains paralyzed because of a lack of diesel distribution owing to a lack of truck drivers. Additionally, there are concerns that there are many more Hurricane Maria-related deaths than the 16 confirmed so far.

