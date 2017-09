Equifax Continues To Scramble After Massive Breach The Equifax CEO resigned earlier this week, and now the interim CEO says consumers will be able to lock and unlock access to their Equifax credit files free of charge for life. While that will provide some protection, there are still ways to exploit the stolen data and harm consumers.

