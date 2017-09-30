Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Quiz Adam Scott Of 'Ghosted' On Ghosting The actor stars plays a paranormal investigator in a new sitcom. So we ask him about the dubious practice of ending a relationship by simply ceasing all communication — also known as ghosting.
Actor Adam Scott poses for a portrait at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The actor Adam Scott is probably best known as Ben Wyatt, the very well-meaning, not-always-successful city manager on Parks And Recreation. He's got a new sitcom called Ghosted, in which he plays a well-meaning, not-always-successful paranormal investigator.

So we've asked him to play a game about the dubious practice of simply stopping all communication with someone until he or she gets the hint and goes away — better known as "ghosting."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

