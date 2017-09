An Update On Trump's Afghanistan Strategy It's been a little more than a month since President Trump announced a new strategy that involves sending more U.S. troops as advisers to the Afghan military.

An Update On Trump's Afghanistan Strategy Afghanistan An Update On Trump's Afghanistan Strategy An Update On Trump's Afghanistan Strategy Audio will be available later today. It's been a little more than a month since President Trump announced a new strategy that involves sending more U.S. troops as advisers to the Afghan military. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor