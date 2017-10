The Fight For Raqqa Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Quentin Sommerville of the BBC about his reporting from Raqqa, Syria. Western-backed forces are taking over the former ISIS stronghold, but the city is largely in ruins.

The Fight For Raqqa

Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Quentin Sommerville of the BBC about his reporting from Raqqa, Syria. Western-backed forces are taking over the former ISIS stronghold, but the city is largely in ruins.