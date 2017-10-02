Judge In Canada Intervenes In Custody Battle

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A judge had to intervene in a custody battle in Canada. Beverly and Donald MacLeod divorced after 35 years. The big question was who would keep the hockey tickets? The couple owns two season tickets to Edmonton Oilers games. Beverley wanted joint custody of the seats, and she won. The judge laid out this plan for how the couple will divvy-up games. They do not have to actually sit together watching hockey. That would have been a stick-ing point. It's MORNING EDITION.

