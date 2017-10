Some Progress Visible Amid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Maria and there have been differing accounts over how well the relief effort has been going. Many towns remain isolated from food, water and other supplies.

Some Progress Visible Amid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort U.S. Some Progress Visible Amid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort Some Progress Visible Amid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Effort Audio will be available later today. Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Maria and there have been differing accounts over how well the relief effort has been going. Many towns remain isolated from food, water and other supplies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor