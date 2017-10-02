Taco Bell Promises Its Fashion Line Will Be 'Hotter Than Diablo Sauce'

The restaurant chain is collaborating on clothing with Forever 21. The Taco Bell themed clothing will include tops, bodysuits, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The clothes will be available online too.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of corporate synergy. Taco Bell is going into fashion. The restaurant chain is collaborating on clothing with the retailers at Forever 21. The Taco Bell-themed clothing will include tops, bodysuits, hoodies and sweatshirts. Taco Bell promises these clothes will be, quote, "hotter than Diablo Sauce." We do not know if it will be easy to wipe the sauce off the material after a messy meal. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

