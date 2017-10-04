Accessibility links

The Thistle & Shamrock: Cathy Jordan at Swannanoa In this episode, hear the Irish singer perform at the Swannanoa Gathering in the North Carolina mountains.
NPR logo

The Thistle & Shamrock: Cathy Jordan at Swannanoa

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/555403252/555403729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Thistle & Shamrock: Cathy Jordan at Swannanoa
Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program

The Thistle & Shamrock: Cathy Jordan at Swannanoa

The Thistle & Shamrock: Cathy Jordan at Swannanoa

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/555403252/555403729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Cathy Jordan. Wikipedia hide caption

toggle caption
Wikipedia

Cathy Jordan.

Wikipedia

Few people have taken Irish song to a more universal audience than Cathy Jordan. She has fronted the popular band Dervish for over two globetrotting decades and is also an accomplished solo performer and songwriter. Join host Fiona Ritchie as she chats to Jordan about her life in music and hear her perform some well-loved songs to an intimate audience at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week.

Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program