Why Counting Injuries Is Difficult It's hard to get an exact number of the people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas, especially because of the enormous number of victims.

Why Counting Injuries Is Difficult U.S. Why Counting Injuries Is Difficult Why Counting Injuries Is Difficult Audio will be available later today. It's hard to get an exact number of the people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas, especially because of the enormous number of victims. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor