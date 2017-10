Authorities Detail How Shooter Prepared For Attack Law enforcement confirms the Las Vegas shooter had multiple rifles equipped with devices to enable guns to fire very quickly, as well as spy cameras to watch for approaching police.

Authorities Detail How Shooter Prepared For Attack U.S. Authorities Detail How Shooter Prepared For Attack Authorities Detail How Shooter Prepared For Attack Audio will be available later today. Law enforcement confirms the Las Vegas shooter had multiple rifles equipped with devices to enable guns to fire very quickly, as well as spy cameras to watch for approaching police. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor