Puerto Rico's 'Singing Newspapers' Folks are beginning to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Maria, and for Puerto Rico's plena musicians, it means rebuilding a sense of culture and community.

Puerto Rico's 'Singing Newspapers' U.S. Puerto Rico's 'Singing Newspapers' Puerto Rico's 'Singing Newspapers' Audio will be available later today. Folks are beginning to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Maria, and for Puerto Rico's plena musicians, it means rebuilding a sense of culture and community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor