Securing Public Spaces From The Next Attack We talk with a security consultant about the dangers inherent in large public spaces and how security experts are hoping to find signs to help stop future attackers.

Securing Public Spaces From The Next Attack U.S. Securing Public Spaces From The Next Attack Securing Public Spaces From The Next Attack Audio will be available later today. We talk with a security consultant about the dangers inherent in large public spaces and how security experts are hoping to find signs to help stop future attackers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor