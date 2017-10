A Restaurant Robber Takes Time To Cook, Clean And Tip Security video shows a man breaking into a restaurant. He hammered open the cash register, but also made food, then refrigerated the leftovers and cleaned up. He also put a dollar in the tip jar.

