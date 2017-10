International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins Nobel Peace Prize The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, a group working to establish a global prohibition on nuclear weapons under international law.

International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins Nobel Peace Prize World International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins Nobel Peace Prize International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins Nobel Peace Prize Audio will be available later today. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, a group working to establish a global prohibition on nuclear weapons under international law. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor