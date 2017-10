Communication Issues In Puerto Rico Make It Hard To Register Deaths The official death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is 36. But the actual toll is suspected to be much higher, with uncounted bodies piling up in places that still have no way to communicate.

Around the Nation