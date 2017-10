The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Could Be In Trouble The U.S. says Russia is violating the treaty and some Republicans want to respond by developing a new missile. But arms control experts say that could spur a nuclear arms race and isn't necessary.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Could Be In Trouble National Security The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Could Be In Trouble The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Could Be In Trouble Audio will be available later today. The U.S. says Russia is violating the treaty and some Republicans want to respond by developing a new missile. But arms control experts say that could spur a nuclear arms race and isn't necessary. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor