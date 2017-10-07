Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roy, The Wall Street Journal reports that as more and more people are getting married later in life, a new problem has arisen.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Oh.

SAGAL: They're finding that there what's are incompatible.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: Their wrinkles.

SAGAL: No.

BLOUNT JR: Some of them are sideways. Some of them are...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: They're... I don't want to get...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: Is there a sort of term I could use?

SAGAL: No. You're going the wrong way.

BLOUNT JR: I'm going the wrong way.

SAGAL: Back up. Back up. Back up.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: Their children.

SAGAL: No, no, although some people think of these as children, which is annoying.

BLOUNT JR: Their pets.

SAGAL: Yes. Their pets are incompatible.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUZZER)

SAGAL: Single people often have pets, right? - because they were single. They got a pet. And when singles couple up, sometimes their pets don't get along because dogs and cats will not give up their standards even if you have.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BLOUNT JR: Your cat takes you aside and said, where did you find this guy?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BRIAN BABYLON: Have you ever been - that's happened to me. I've been over young lady's house and gotten judged up by a cat.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: Really?

BABYLON: Yeah. Ever caught in eye contact with a judgmental cat? It's the worst.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: I had a beautiful - this was many years ago. I had a beautiful leather jacket.

BABYLON: Yeah.

BLOUNT JR: And I left it out overnight. And you know what a male cat will do.

SAGAL: Yes.

HELEN HONG: Oh.

BLOUNT JR: On my beautiful leather jacket...

HONG: Oh, no.

BABYLON: So is that - it's the cat's jacket now.

BLOUNT JR: I took it to the cleaner, and they just threw me out. They wouldn't believe deal with it.

HONG: The cat was being possessed then.

SAGAL: This was in the home of a - perhaps of a young lady of your acquaintance?

BLOUNT JR: Yes.

SAGAL: I see. And what then happened with that relationship?

BLOUNT JR: That was a - I really loved that...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: I really cared about the leather coat.

SAGAL: All right.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT?")

TOM JONES: (Singing) Pussycat, Pussycat, I love you. Yes, I do. You and your pussycat nose.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists lie to you about their greatest strengths. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-Wait-Wait to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! from NPR.

