Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Helen Hong, Brian Babylon and Roy Blount Jr. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill insists our next game has outgrown the limerick name and now prefers to be called the Listener LimeRichard (ph) Challenge.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If you'd like to play give us a call, at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8294. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Brian, in an interview with CNN, Marco Rubio said that politicians running for office in the future may want to look at what for ideas?

BRIAN BABYLON: The future?

SAGAL: Actually specifically, I will narrow it down. He said that if he had been watching this, he might have won the presidential election.

BABYLON: Give me another hint. Watching this, what?

SAGAL: Well, you know, it's very applicable. This is very applicable to modern American politics. For example, Trump is supposed to be in King's Landing, but he's at his golf course at the Free City of Braavos.

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: Oh, oh, I know. I know it. I know it.

SAGAL: Brian, I don't think you watch this television.

HONG: I know it.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Are you talk - are you, like, are you talking about like, "Game Of Thrones."

HONG: It's like - yes.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Yes, "Game Of Thrones"

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BABYLON: Listen to me, man. I've said this to you time and time again. I do not play with that show...

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: ...Because, in my opinion - and I don't talk about race and stuff all the time - but in my opinion, that's white people's time to enjoy TV.

SAGAL: You think so?

BABYLON: Yes. Because it's like the good old days, where there's like dragons and magic. And there was no Mexicans, and it was just - it's not real, man.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So let me explain - Rubio said that if he had been watching the show two years ago when the presidential campaign began, quote, "I would have been president. There are a lot of good strategies," unquote. He was particularly taken with the scheming counselor character called Littlefinger...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Which tees up a Trump joke better than a golf ball in New Jersey during a Puerto Rico hurricane.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And the funny - he was joking. But maybe he has a point because it could be that we are now living out a real-life "Game Of Thrones." The White Walkers did triumph in the most recent election.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's - no, wait, that's short for white people who use walkers.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And of course, "Game Of Thrones" does do a good job of representing Trump's plan for health care because almost everybody dies.

(LAUGHTER)

ROY BLOUNT JR: I'm white, and I didn't watch it.

SAGAL: There you are.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Thank you.

SAGAL: Helen, teen clothing chain Forever 21 is launching an exciting new line. And to create it, they are partnering with whom?

HONG: Forever 21...

SAGAL: Yeah.

HONG: ...Is partnering with...

SAGAL: Well...

HONG: I'm assuming it's something that's nothing like Forever 21.

SAGAL: Well, it's - I'll give you a hint.

HONG: Yeah.

SAGAL: Hey, these athletic pants are great for making a run for the border.

HONG: Taco Bell.

SAGAL: Taco Bell, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: Oh, my gosh.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Forever 21 is partnering with Taco Bell. That's right, Taco Bell.

HONG: What?

SAGAL: After years of soiling pants, now they're going to make them.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This line of clothing - the Forever 21-Taco Bell line...

HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...Is coming out next week. They say it'll be quote, "hotter than Diablo sauce." They say they'll make T-shirts, hoodies, anoraks. And they'll be made out of polyester-Doritos blend.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Wow. I am, like, embarrassed to admit I have gotten really excited about past combinations that Taco Bell has come up with...

SAGAL: Yeah.

HONG: ...Like when there was the Dorito Loco (ph), I was stocked.

BABYLON: That was good. That was a quality product.

HONG: I was, like, in line for the Dorito Loco ASAP.

BABYLON: Yes, it was. Have you ever had a Taco Bell cinnamon twist after a long night of partying?

HONG: No.

SAGAL: I have not, Brian.

BABYLON: I'm going tell you something. If you ever, ever, ever...

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: ...If you ever, like, go like hard in the paint - like, oh, my God, we achieved our NPR pledge drive by thousands...

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BABYLON: ...And you go party afterwards, you go a little to hard. It's 3 a.m. Cinnamon twists from Taco Bell and a warm cup of coffee makes you feel right, man.

SAGAL: All right.

(LAUGHTER)

