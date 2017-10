Investigators Still Seeking A Motive The motive behind the slaughter of 58 concertgoers in Las Vegas remains a mystery, exasperating investigators.

Investigators Still Seeking A Motive U.S. Investigators Still Seeking A Motive Investigators Still Seeking A Motive Audio will be available later today. The motive behind the slaughter of 58 concertgoers in Las Vegas remains a mystery, exasperating investigators. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor