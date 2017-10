Gretchen Carlson On The Spread Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has a new book arguing that harassment of women is pervasive in society. In the book Carlson sets out an agenda to combat harassment.

Gretchen Carlson On The Spread Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Media Gretchen Carlson On The Spread Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Gretchen Carlson On The Spread Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Audio will be available later today. Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has a new book arguing that harassment of women is pervasive in society. In the book Carlson sets out an agenda to combat harassment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor