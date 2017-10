Out Of Bounds: Jen Welter On Breaking Barriers In Football Jen Welter is the first woman to ever coach in the NFL and she's out with a new book called Play Big. She talks to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about her time in the NFL and its controversies.

Out Of Bounds: Jen Welter On Breaking Barriers In Football Sports Out Of Bounds: Jen Welter On Breaking Barriers In Football Out Of Bounds: Jen Welter On Breaking Barriers In Football Audio will be available later today. Jen Welter is the first woman to ever coach in the NFL and she's out with a new book called Play Big. She talks to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about her time in the NFL and its controversies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor