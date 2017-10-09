Guajataca Dam's Failure Highlights Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Issues The Guajataca dam in northern Puerto Rico suffered a major breach in its emergency spillway. At one point up to 70,000 people were in immediate danger. The Army Corps of Engineers thinks it can fix the breach, but the dam is not secure and is yet another example of Puerto Rico's crumbling infrastructure that is barely standing after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

Guajataca Dam's Failure Highlights Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Issues Guajataca Dam's Failure Highlights Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Issues Guajataca Dam's Failure Highlights Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Issues Audio will be available later today. The Guajataca dam in northern Puerto Rico suffered a major breach in its emergency spillway. At one point up to 70,000 people were in immediate danger. The Army Corps of Engineers thinks it can fix the breach, but the dam is not secure and is yet another example of Puerto Rico's crumbling infrastructure that is barely standing after Hurricane Maria hit the island. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor