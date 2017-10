After Catalonia's Independence Vote, Many Spaniards Rally Behind Their Government Spanish flags suddenly adorn Madrid balconies. Many Spaniards are rallying behind their government, as it cracks down on an independence push by Catalonia. Some accuse Catalonia of threatening the democracy Spaniards created after a 40-year dictatorship.

