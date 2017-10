Environmental Protection Agency To Eliminate Obama's Clean Power Plan EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Monday that he will sign a proposed rule Tuesday to withdraw from the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-designed plan to meet US obligations under the Paris climate accord.

Environmental Protection Agency To Eliminate Obama's Clean Power Plan Business Environmental Protection Agency To Eliminate Obama's Clean Power Plan Environmental Protection Agency To Eliminate Obama's Clean Power Plan Audio will be available later today. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Monday that he will sign a proposed rule Tuesday to withdraw from the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-designed plan to meet US obligations under the Paris climate accord. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor