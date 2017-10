Wildfires Force Evacuations In California's Wine Counties Fast-moving wildfires in California's Napa/Sonoma wine country have destroyed homes and businesses and forced evacuations of thousands of residents. Robert Siegel talks with reporter John Sepulvado.

Wildfires Force Evacuations In California's Wine Counties U.S. Wildfires Force Evacuations In California's Wine Counties Wildfires Force Evacuations In California's Wine Counties Audio will be available later today. Fast-moving wildfires in California's Napa/Sonoma wine country have destroyed homes and businesses and forced evacuations of thousands of residents. Robert Siegel talks with reporter John Sepulvado. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor