Touch Screens Are Distracting Drivers. What Are Carmakers Doing To Help? The touch screen systems in new vehicles are distracting, increasing the risk of accidents. That's according to a new study from the University of Utah. Researchers say all 30 systems they tested cause some level of driver distraction. A prominent safety advocate says automakers can make their systems safer by preventing drivers from using certain features when the car is moving.

