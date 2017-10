ESPN Suspends Host Jemele Hill Over Controversial Tweet Hill's tweet seemed to encourage her followers to boycott the Dallas Cowboys and the team's advertisers, a couple of weeks after she called President Trump a white supremacist and bigot.

