Las Vegas Authorities Say Security Guard Was Shot Before Gunman Targeted Crowd A revised timeline of the Las Vegas shooting is raising questions about if and when the Mandalay Bay hotel alerted police that a security guard had been shot before the assailant opened fire on the concert crowd. A sheriff's department official said they are still studying the sequence of events, and offers other details of the investigation in interviews with NPR/KNPR.

