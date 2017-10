Las Vegas NHL Team Will Honor Shooting Victims Before Debut Game Following last week's mass shooting in Las Vegas, plans for an extravagant opening ceremony have changed and the new Golden Knights hope the game will provide some sort of healing for the city.

