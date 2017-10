Despite Stalemate In Yemen, People Face Famine And Cholera Outbreak The U.N. warns the situation in Yemen will only get worse if the warring parties — one side backed by Saudi Arabia and the U.S., the other by Iran — don't get back to the negotiating table.

Despite Stalemate In Yemen, People Face Famine And Cholera Outbreak World Despite Stalemate In Yemen, People Face Famine And Cholera Outbreak Despite Stalemate In Yemen, People Face Famine And Cholera Outbreak Audio will be available later today. The U.N. warns the situation in Yemen will only get worse if the warring parties — one side backed by Saudi Arabia and the U.S., the other by Iran — don't get back to the negotiating table. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor