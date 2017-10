After Opposition Candidate Withdraws, Presidential Vote In Kenya Could Still Happen Kenya's opposition leader withdrew from the upcoming rerun of the recent presidential election, creating a constitutional crisis. Today, Kenya's courts allowed a distant contender to put his name on the ballot suggesting the Oct. 26 vote will happen.

After Opposition Candidate Withdraws, Presidential Vote In Kenya Could Still Happen Africa After Opposition Candidate Withdraws, Presidential Vote In Kenya Could Still Happen After Opposition Candidate Withdraws, Presidential Vote In Kenya Could Still Happen Audio will be available later today. Kenya's opposition leader withdrew from the upcoming rerun of the recent presidential election, creating a constitutional crisis. Today, Kenya's courts allowed a distant contender to put his name on the ballot suggesting the Oct. 26 vote will happen. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor