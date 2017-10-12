Accessibility links

Stream Margo Price's New Album, 'All American Made' Stream Price's highly anticipated follow-up to Midwest Farmer's Daughter now, in its entirety.
NPR logo

First Listen: Margo Price, 'All American Made'

First Listen: Margo Price, 'All American Made'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Margo Price, 'All American Made'

First Listen: Margo Price, 'All American Made'

Enlarge this image

Margo Price's All American Made is out Oct. 20. Danielle Holbert/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Danielle Holbert/Courtesy of the artist

Margo Price's All American Made is out Oct. 20.

Danielle Holbert/Courtesy of the artist

When Margo Price released her knockout debut album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter, last year after a decade of personal hardship and industry rejection, country purists praised her outsider spirit and vintage tastes. Hailed a revivalist and a renegade, she earned instant comparisons to outlaw legends like Tammy Wynette, Emmylou Harris, and most notably, Loretta Lynn. As far as Cinderella stories go, it was a dream come true ... except that Price never set out to be a tribute act. She wants a legacy of her own. So the day after the 2016 election, she began working on a follow-up album that would pick up where Farmer's Daughter left off: the here and now.

Margo Price, All American Made
Courtesy of the artist

Titled All American Made, it aims to separate her from Nashville's other traditionalists by sampling classic American sounds like R&B, gospel and soul, and stirring them in with her tender-hearted twang. "I respect the purists, but I like to blend," she told an Illinois radio station before a gig in September. "I didn't want to leave out a flavor just because it wasn't by-the-books."

Price guides us into new territory by showing rather than telling. Gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters adds muscle to the funky and boisterous "Do Right By Me," and unexpected string arrangements kick up the drama in "A Little Pain" (the writer, Lester Snell, was on the small team that soundtracked Shaft). Such embellishments, however subtle, would have felt interruptive on her last album, but here, they work. Price also stretches herself as a songwriter. While Farmer's Daughter was daringly introspective (it was, in essence, her tell-all memoir), All American Made is a set of piercing observations about the darker sides of society. "You can only write so many songs about your personal struggle," she told NPR. "It's more about what's going on outside than what's going on inside."

In "Learning to Lose," she and Willie Nelson consider the struggles of the working class: "Everywhere I turn the cards stack against me," they duet, "and I wonder, is it bad luck or just design?" Elsewhere, she coos matter-of-factly in a skewering number about income inequality and, more broadly, women's rights. "Pay gap, pay gap, why don't you do the math?" With stark stoicism and hardy truth-telling reminiscent of Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Price dares to turn the lens back on the listener and asks if we like what we see.


All American Made isn't always so heavy; there are rollicking, electric numbers about big-headed jackasses ("Cocaine Cowboys") and free-spirited troublemakers ("Wild Women") that are wicked, windows-down fun. But Price's gift for earnest songwriting makes her more provocative political numbers feel grave and urgent. In the album's penetrating title track, she mulls over the threat of nuclear war while past presidential speeches crackle in the distance. It's a searing reminder that we've been here before.

Margo Price, All American Made
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Margo Price, 'All American Made'

01Don't Say It

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Don't Say It
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Weakness

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Weakness
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03A Little Pain

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    A Little Pain
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Learning to Lose (feat. Willie Nelson)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Learning to Lose (feat. Willie Nelson)
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Pay Gap

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Pay Gap
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Nowhere Fast

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Nowhere Fast
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Cocaine Cowboys

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Cocaine Cowboys
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Wild Women

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Wild Women
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Heart of America

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Heart of America
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Do Right By Me

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Do Right By Me
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Loner

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Loner
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12All American Made

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    All American Made
    Album
    All American Made
    Artist
    Margo Price
    Label
    Third Man
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
All American Made
Album
All American Made
Artist
Margo Price
Label
Third Man
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety