Spain Celebrates National Day Despite Catalan Crisis Spain is celebrating National Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas. The celebration comes amid turmoil caused by a referendum on independence for Catalonia.

Spain Celebrates National Day Despite Catalan Crisis Europe Spain Celebrates National Day Despite Catalan Crisis Spain Celebrates National Day Despite Catalan Crisis Audio will be available later today. Spain is celebrating National Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas. The celebration comes amid turmoil caused by a referendum on independence for Catalonia. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor