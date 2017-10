Indian Supreme Court Says Sex With Underage Wife Is Rape India's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a man is committing rape if he has sex with an underage wife. It is a victory for women's rights advocates.

Indian Supreme Court Says Sex With Underage Wife Is Rape Asia Indian Supreme Court Says Sex With Underage Wife Is Rape Indian Supreme Court Says Sex With Underage Wife Is Rape Audio will be available later today. India's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a man is committing rape if he has sex with an underage wife. It is a victory for women's rights advocates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor