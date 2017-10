California Wildfires Not Yet Contained Nearly two dozen deadly wildfires in Northern California are burning across eight counties. They have burned more than 100,000 acres, and they're not under control yet.

Nearly two dozen deadly wildfires in Northern California are burning across eight counties. They have burned more than 100,000 acres, and they're not under control yet.