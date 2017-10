Northern California Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Businesses In much of the area burning in Northern California, agriculture is the main industry. And in the Sonoma and Napa counties, wine is the big player. It's worth billions and employs a 100,000 workers.

Northern California Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Businesses Around the Nation Northern California Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Businesses Northern California Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Businesses Audio will be available later today. In much of the area burning in Northern California, agriculture is the main industry. And in the Sonoma and Napa counties, wine is the big player. It's worth billions and employs a 100,000 workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor