Chinese Activist In Government Custody Is In Failing Health Human rights activist Huang Qi has been in Chinese government custody for nearly a year and is in failing health. The Chinese dissident was critical of the government after the Sichuan earthquake.

Chinese Activist In Government Custody Is In Failing Health Asia Chinese Activist In Government Custody Is In Failing Health Chinese Activist In Government Custody Is In Failing Health Audio will be available later today. Human rights activist Huang Qi has been in Chinese government custody for nearly a year and is in failing health. The Chinese dissident was critical of the government after the Sichuan earthquake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor