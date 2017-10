What Does Trump's Executive Order Mean For Health Care? President Trump issued an executive order on health care today. The order would remove requirements for basic benefits that are part of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. He is telling federal agencies to permit wider use of so-called "association health plans" which currently do not meet the requirements for basic benefits like maternity care.

