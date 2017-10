Spain Celebrates National Day As Catalonia Questions Remain Spain is marking the country's national day. It is usually seen as a celebration of national unity — but today's event is being overshadowed by the crisis over the possible secession of Catalonia.

Spain is marking the country's national day. It is usually seen as a celebration of national unity — but today's event is being overshadowed by the crisis over the possible secession of Catalonia.