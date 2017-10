A Look At The Confederate Monuments Debate From Gettysburg Memorial Gettysburg, Pa., where Union forces turned the tide of the Civil War in a horrific battle, has the largest number of Confederate monuments in the country. The national park there has been the scene of reconciliation between north and south, but current events suggest that reconciliation is still an ongoing process.

A Look At The Confederate Monuments Debate From Gettysburg Memorial Around the Nation A Look At The Confederate Monuments Debate From Gettysburg Memorial A Look At The Confederate Monuments Debate From Gettysburg Memorial Audio will be available later today. Gettysburg, Pa., where Union forces turned the tide of the Civil War in a horrific battle, has the largest number of Confederate monuments in the country. The national park there has been the scene of reconciliation between north and south, but current events suggest that reconciliation is still an ongoing process. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor