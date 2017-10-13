Accessibility links

Tristan Harris: Do Our Devices Control More Than We Think? When Tristan Harris worked in Silicon Valley, his job was to direct users online to a particular website or service. Now, he speaks out against tech companies who manipulate their users' attention.
Tristan Harris: Do Our Devices Control More Than We Think?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Manipulation.

About Tristan Harris's TED Talk

When Tristan Harris worked in Silicon Valley, his job was to direct users online to a particular website or service. Now, he speaks out against tech companies who manipulate their users' attention.

About Tristan Harris

Tristan Harris co-founded the organization Time Well Spent, which aims to spark a conversation about the kind of future we want from the tech industry. Previously, he worked for Google as a design ethicist, and was CEO and co-founder of Apture, a tech company later acquired by Google.

