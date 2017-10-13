Accessibility links

Years of research have taught Elizabeth Loftus just how unreliable our memories are. From tweaking a real memory to planting a completely fabricated one, tampering with our minds is surprisingly easy.
Elizabeth Loftus: How Can Our Memories Be Manipulated?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Manipulation.

About Elizabeth Loftus's TED Talk

Years of research have taught Elizabeth Loftus just how unreliable our memories are. From tweaking a real memory to planting a completely fabricated one, tampering with our minds is surprisingly easy.

About Elizabeth Loftus

Elizabeth Loftus is a professor of psychology and law at the University of California, Irvine. In her work, she has proven how human memory is not only unreliable, but also mutable. She is most well-known for her work in criminal law, where she has shown that eyewitness testimony can be manipulated.

