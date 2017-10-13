Accessibility links

Steve Ramirez: If We Could Erase Memories ... Should We? Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez used lasers to enter the brains of mice and edit their memories. He imagines a future where this technology might be possible in humans as well.
NPR logo

Steve Ramirez: If We Could Erase Memories ... Should We?

Listen · 11:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/557428061/557449231" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Ramirez: If We Could Erase Memories ... Should We?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Steve Ramirez: If We Could Erase Memories ... Should We?

Steve Ramirez: If We Could Erase Memories ... Should We?

Listen · 11:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/557428061/557449231" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Manipulation.

About Steve Ramirez's TED Talk

Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez used lasers to enter the brains of mice and edit their memories. He imagines a future where this technology might be possible in humans as well.

About Steve Ramirez

Steve Ramirez is an assistant professor of neuroscience at Boston University. His work focuses on finding where single memories are located throughout the brain, genetically tricking the brain cells that house these memories to respond to brief pulses of light, and then using these same flickers of light to reactivate, erase, and implant memories.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.