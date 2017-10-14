Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: Here's a never-before-heard question for our panel from our show in Dayton, Ohio, just last month.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Amy, according to a new study from Britain, people spend 90 minutes a week exercising. But they spend twice as much time doing what?

AMY DICKINSON: Ninety minutes a week exercising?

SAGAL: Yeah. But twice as much time, which is...

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: She can't get past that.

DICKINSON: (Laughter) That's not very much.

SAGAL: Which is less than half as much as time as you spend - the average person in Britain spends doing what?

DICKINSON: Drinking tea.

SAGAL: No, although this is often a result of drinking tea.

DICKINSON: Oh, peeing.

SAGAL: Well, which you do by...

DICKINSON: Using the loo.

SAGAL: Yes, sitting on the toilet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The study shows that the average Briton spends three hours a week sitting on the toilet and only 90 minutes exercising.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Including...

ALONZO BODDEN: Either way, they're losing weight.

SAGAL: That's true.

ROCCA: Right. Right.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Doctors have some advice - try and remain active while you're on the toilet. But no matter what anybody says, do not address the problem by getting one of those standing toilets. That's...

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Did you say try to stay active while you're on the toilet?

SAGAL: Oh, you know...

ROCCA: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: You're squatting, so that's something.

BODDEN: I'd be interested what the numbers would be for Americans on that study.

DICKINSON: I know.

SAGAL: Do you think it would be less exercise or more time in the toilet?

BODDEN: Both.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PHYSICAL")

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN: (Singing) Let's get physical, physical. I want to get physical.

SAGAL: When we come back, surefire advice to save your relationship, unless the person you're with is really terrible. And hockey great Bernie Parent reveals how much his teeth cost. It's all coming up on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

