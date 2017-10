U.S. Troops Train Afghan Soldiers In Troubled Helmand Province Hundreds of Marines died in Afghanistan's Helmand Province over years of fighting that ended in 2014. The Marines are back to train Afghan soldiers. One returned Marine recalls his fallen comrades.

U.S. Troops Train Afghan Soldiers In Troubled Helmand Province Afghanistan U.S. Troops Train Afghan Soldiers In Troubled Helmand Province U.S. Troops Train Afghan Soldiers In Troubled Helmand Province Audio will be available later today. Hundreds of Marines died in Afghanistan's Helmand Province over years of fighting that ended in 2014. The Marines are back to train Afghan soldiers. One returned Marine recalls his fallen comrades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor