In Jerusalem, Municipal Issues Have Political Overtones Israel says they're just zoning laws, but Palestinians say the rules for building in Jerusalem lead to home demolitions intended to weaken their presence in a city claimed by both sides.

In Jerusalem, Municipal Issues Have Political Overtones Middle East In Jerusalem, Municipal Issues Have Political Overtones In Jerusalem, Municipal Issues Have Political Overtones Audio will be available later today. Israel says they're just zoning laws, but Palestinians say the rules for building in Jerusalem lead to home demolitions intended to weaken their presence in a city claimed by both sides. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor