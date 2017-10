Iowa Tries To Prevent Health Insurance Premiums From Escalating The White House has canceled a subsidy to insurance companies. Iowa's Health Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen discusses the state's plan that seeks to lower costs for tens of thousands of residents.

Iowa Tries To Prevent Health Insurance Premiums From Escalating Health Care Iowa Tries To Prevent Health Insurance Premiums From Escalating Iowa Tries To Prevent Health Insurance Premiums From Escalating Audio will be available later today. The White House has canceled a subsidy to insurance companies. Iowa's Health Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen discusses the state's plan that seeks to lower costs for tens of thousands of residents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor