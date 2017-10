A Look At The Political Clout Of The National Rifle Association Not only can the NRA marshal its grassroots to boost its preferred candidate, but it holds in reserve the power to fund and support primary challengers. That threat became real for an eight-term incumbent Democratic lawmaker from Oklahoma who voted for the assault weapons ban in 1994.

A Look At The Political Clout Of The National Rifle Association Around the Nation A Look At The Political Clout Of The National Rifle Association A Look At The Political Clout Of The National Rifle Association Audio will be available later today. Not only can the NRA marshal its grassroots to boost its preferred candidate, but it holds in reserve the power to fund and support primary challengers. That threat became real for an eight-term incumbent Democratic lawmaker from Oklahoma who voted for the assault weapons ban in 1994. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor